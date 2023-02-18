Delhi Metro ops to be partially curtailed on Yellow Line tomorrow. Details here

Delhi Metro operations between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya stations on Yellow Line will be partially curtailed for a few hours on Sunday due to maintenance work, officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another update, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that gate no. 5 of the Central Secretariat metro station on Violet Line will remain closed from February 19 for renovation work.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), train services will not be available on two stations i.e, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha falling in this section till 06.30 AM from start of revenue services on 19.02.2023," DMRC said in a statement.

Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 6.30 am, it said.

"Connectivity between Kashmere Gate Metro station and Vishwavidyalaya metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period," it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, officials said.

DMRC further updated that entry and exit from gate no. 5 at Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from February 19 for civil renovation work.

"Passengers can use Gate No 1 & 2 for entry/exit," it added.

The station is located in the heart of national capital and is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line. Its gate no. 1 was temporarily closed for maintenance work from February 10.