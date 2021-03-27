Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi metro services to start from 2:30 pm on March 29 due to Holi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Earlier today, DMRC also informed that they will participate in the Earth Hour movement for promoting the idea of protecting nature.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Ahead of Holi festivities, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced on Saturday that Delhi metro services will start from 2:30 pm on March 29.

In a tweet by DMRC, it read, "Holi Update--On Holi (29th March 2021), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line."

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28-29 this year.

Earlier today, DMRC also informed that they will participate in the Earth Hour movement for promoting the idea of protecting nature.

"This Earth Hour, join people around the world in switching off all unnecessary and non-essential lights on 27 March 2021 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, to #SpeakUpForNature," tweeted DMRC.

