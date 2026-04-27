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Delhi Metro sets up new entity to run projects abroad, Sanjay Jamuar named CEO

The DMIL will take up Metro projects as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi, and abroad

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 06:51 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up a separate entity––the Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), appointing former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Sanjay Jamuar as its chief executive officer (CEO).

DMRC sets up international arm DMIL to bid for global projects(Representative image/HT photo)

The entity, set up with support of the Central government, will take up Metro projects as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi, and abroad, officials said on Sunday. Till date, DMRC was handing these roles.

“Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the DMIL,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC in a statement on Sunday, adding that DMIL’s role involves assisting and setting up Metro projects outside Delhi and abroad.

Dayal said the DMRC is also handling crucial O&M contracts for the Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Mumbai (Maharashtra), and Bihar’s Patna metro projects, and it has played the role of consultant for almost all major Metro projects in India.

“He holds a post graduate diploma in strategic leadership from Warwick Business school UK, and has done research work at Leeds University in transport economics,” Dayal added.

 
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