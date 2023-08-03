Delhi Metro stations to get lockers ahead of launch of new app

Some Metro stations in Delhi will soon have locker facilities for commuters as part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s new app — “Momentum 2.0” — which is currently in the testing phase and will be launched by the end of this month, according to officials aware of the matter.

The app will allow Metro users to e-shop and the products will be delivered at Metro stations for which lockers or “smart boxes” are being installed for the delivered goods to be stored. Additionally, users can pay a certain amount to use the lockers for their personal belongings, officials added.

Though the officials could not immediately clarify which stations will have the locker facility, they said that all prominent and interchange stations would have them.

“At present, close group testing of the app is going on to monitor its overall performance. In addition, the installation of smart lockers is also going on at Metro stations. The app is expected to be launched later this month,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

The app will be India’s first virtual shopping app for a Metro system which will not only allow commuters to shop through e-commerce websites that partner with DMRC but also give them access to last-mile connectivity options.

“Among a host of solutions, the app will offer three key value additions to the Delhi Metro experience, providing better access to last-mile connectivity options, virtual stores for shopping, and digital lockers,” Dayal said. He added that commuters could simply order groceries before a journey commences and collect them before exiting at a station. The items ordered through e-shopping can be stored in the lockers.

“These ‘smart boxes’ offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. These user-friendly lockers will work for the fastest delivery and retrieval cycles in association with e-commerce players. In addition, passengers can also use these smart boxes on a payment basis,” said Dayal.

For last-mile connectivity, Dayal said that commuters can use the app to access instant features such as booking bikes, e-rickshaws, and cabs and view the timetable of feeder, DTC, and cluster bus routes from Metro stations.

“Other features of the app include instant recharge of DMRC smart cards apart from smart payments for various utilities like insurance, electricity, gas, or FASTag,” Dayal added. He said that people can also get information on facilities available at Metro stations like the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timings, occupancy of coaches, and availability of space.