DMRC extends UPI payment facility at ticket vending machines, counters across network

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday extended the Unified Payments Interface option for payments at its ticket vending machines and customer care counters in order to streamline the ticketing services and provide a digital and seamless mode of travel. In a post on X, the DMRC said, “Delhi Metro today extended the option of payment by Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at its Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and ticket counters across its network. This extended facility was launched today by Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.” Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD of DMRC launches UPI payment facility at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.(Twitter/Delhi Metro Rail Corporation)

“This initiative by the Delhi Metro is focused on contributing to the vision of Digital India,” it added.

Passengers can recharge their metro cards or purchase tickets by scanning the QR codes. This eliminates the need to carry cash or a card during travel. The DMRC introduced the UPI facility at selected ticket vending machines in Noida and Ghaziabad in 2018.

With the recent extension, over 125 metro stations in the National Capital Region have been upgraded. The remaining stations are expected to be upgraded within a week, the DMRC said in its statement.

To make travel hassle-free, the DMRC came up with another initiative last month. It launched a mobile application named ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ that helped passengers generate QR tickets on mobile phones without having to stand in queues. The application which supports various payment methods including UPI helps passengers generate an online ticket that will help in entry and exit during the journey.

Sharing details about the application, DMRC wrote on its Twitter handle, “DMRC launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network..."

The application has a fare calculator, travel planner, and smart card recharge option enabled in it.

(With PTI inputs)