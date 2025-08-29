Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line hit by peak-hour disruption, commuters face delays

A major disruption crippled Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Friday morning, forcing trains to crawl and turning routine commutes into hour-long ordeals. Delhi metro's yellow line faced major disruptions on Friday due to the heavy rain in Delhi-NCR. An X user shared the situation from the Hauz Khas metro station with operates both yellow and magenta lines. (X/@avinashiitd)

Packed coaches and overflowing platforms added to the chaos, with commuters saying even short trips were taking nearly an hour.

The disruption occurred on the stretch between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat, where trains were running with significant delays. Services on the rest of the network remained normal, PTI reported, citing officials.

Several passengers took to social media to share their ordeal. One commuter wrote that travelling in the Delhi Metro during peak hours “feels like you are getting assaulted by people.”

A passenger also remarked, “Wanna travel LATE & SLOW!! Do travel from Delhi Metro’s Yellow line. To cover 25 min of travel time it still taking our more time to cover the route, already we’ve lost 1 hour of our precious time.”

Another user reported, “Delhi Metro Yellow Line has stopped — about 20 min delay so far: 75 min down from Gurgaon, I’m stuck at Patel Chowk (headed to Delhi Univ) … we’ve stopped several times earlier.”

Some shared visuals of crowded stations, likening the rush to a concert. “Delhi Metro ke Yellow Line par Music Concert,” quipped a passenger while posting a photo of crowds packed on the platform.

Another person said, “Delhi Metro what’s wrong with Yellow Line today, it’s not moving since last one hour. #DMRC #YellowLine.”

“It’s raining very heavily. Stuck in Delhi Metro at Central Secretariat Station for past half an hour,” tweeted another commuter.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said services were being gradually restored and efforts were underway to fully normalise operations on the corridor.