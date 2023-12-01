Delhi minister Atishi flags off ‘irregularities’ in 12 DU colleges

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagging off "irregularities" in 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the Delhi government. Delhi minister Atishi(ANI)

"The Delhi Government has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores from the public exchequer," Atishi wrote in her letter.

Atishi has made two propositions to the Union Minister of Education to overcome these "constraints": Complete merger of these 12 colleges under the Delhi Government, then they will be fully funded by the Delhi Government; The Union government may take full control of these 12 colleges under the Delhi University, in that case, the Delhi Govt will stop allocating funds to these colleges.

The officials of Delhi University have not made any comment on this issue yet.