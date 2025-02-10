Menu Explore
Delhi: MLAs got richer; candidates with fewer criminal cases were elected

ByDheer Chawla
Feb 10, 2025 04:44 AM IST

Delhi's newly elected MLAs average assets have surged to ₹22.04 crore, up from ₹14.29 crore in 2020, with 44% surpassing ₹10 crore.

The average legislator in the Capital has grown richer, an analysis of the assets declared by the MLAs elected to the eighth Delhi legislative assembly has revealed.

A polling staff carries an EVM on voting day on Wednesday. (ANI)
A polling staff carries an EVM on voting day on Wednesday. (ANI)

A report by non-profit organisation Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch has revealed that the newly elected MLAs have average assets of 22.04 crore per candidate. This marks a significant rise from the 2020 assembly, where the average assets per MLA were 14.29 crore.

31 of the winning candidates — 44% — have assets exceeding 10 crore, while nine MLAs (13%) have assets of 5-10 crore. Only two candidates declared assets below 20 lakh.

The average assets of the 22 MLAs who have been re-elected has increased from 7.04 crore in 2020 to 8.83 crore in 2025 — reflecting a 25% rise in wealth.

The three richest winning candidates are all from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — Karnail Singh (BJP) from Shakur Basti with declared assets of 259 crore, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) from Rajouri Garden with 248 crore, and Parvesh Verma from New Delhi with 115 crore.

On the lower end of the spectrum, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjeev Jha, who won the Burari seat, has declared assets of 14.47 lakh.

The liabilities among winning candidates are also notable — 23 have declared liabilities exceeding 1 crore. Verma has the highest liabilities at 74 crore, followed by Sirsa (BJP) at Rs. 57 crore and Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP, Jangpura) at 13 crore.

In terms of criminal records, 31 (44%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, a decline from 43 (61%) in the 2020 elections. Of these, 17 (24%) candidates face serious criminal charges, as compared to 37 (53%) in the 2020 elections.

The educational background of the winning candidates reveals that 23 (33%) have qualifications between classes 5 and 12, while 45 (64%) hold graduate degrees or higher. Additionally, two winners are diploma holders.

