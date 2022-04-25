‘Delhi Model’ on display as Punjab CM Mann visits schools, clinics
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics of the Delhi government on Monday in a day-long tour organised by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
On the conclusion of his visit to various facilities, the Punjab chief minister said that the “Delhi-model” will be replicated in Punjab -- where the Aam Aadmi Party scored a thumping win in the state assembly elections results of which were announced on March 10. Eduction reforms, better health facilities and free power were among the main poll planks for AAP in the run-up to the Punjab elections. The party has been hardselling its success in improving education and health facilities as it seeks to expand its footprint in other northern states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
“The country will only progress when we learn from one another. Mirroring the Delhi government’s efforts, we will train teachers and principals in Punjab as well. We will borrow suggestions from them to reform our government schools. We will create an environment in government schools for students to thrive in; children from both rich and poor families will sit and study on the same desk. Delhi’s mohalla clinics are also being praised all over the world. We are committed to providing similar world-class healthcare facilities to people of Punjab,” Mann told reporters.
Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet and state health minister Vijay Singla and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha accompanied Maan on his visit to schools and hospitals. Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, heath minister Satyendar Jain, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, and senior officers of the concerned departments showcased the facilities to the Punjab CM.
Commenting on the Delhi government school he visited, Mann said, “It has grand halls, a swimming pool. I talked to the students, many of whom have joined after leaving big private schools. Like Delhi, we will place full emphasis on education in Punjab as well. Soon, you will get to see world-class smart schools being developed in Punjab as well,” he said.
Mann also visited the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Excellence in Kalkaji. The Punjab delegation took special interest in observing the Class 10 “connected classroom”, Class 12 “smart classroom” and a JEE preparation module facilitated by Vidyamandir Classes. They also met the “Business Blaster” teams of student entrepreneurs and saw working models prepared by students in the Delhi government’s “Innovation Lab”.
Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, said all possible help will be extended to the Punjab government to ensure state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab. “When we learn from each other, fulfil Babasaheb’s dream and give the best of education to every child in the country, only then will the country progress. We will give the best possible education to every child of the country. Bhagwant Mann ji also visited one of Delhi’s luxurious hospitals and world famous Mohalla Clinics. He was very impressed, he expressed his wish to build similar hospitals and clinics in Punjab too. We will extend all possible help to the Punjab government to provide world class health facilities to the people of Punjab,” he said.
The Punjab delegation then visited an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic at Chirag Enclave. The health team of Delhi presented the primary healthcare model to the Punjab CM. At the Mohalla Clinic, Dr Shaili Kabra, the special officer of the Mohalla Clinic project, explained how a patient gets registered using IT tools. They were then shown how the doctors conduct checkups and provisional diagnosis at the facility. Kejriwal explained how the government offers free lab testing at the Mohalla Clinics and how the system works.
At the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), health minister Satyendar Jain informed the delegation that the hospital is one of the largest tertiary care centres in Delhi. It is a 650-bed hospital with focus areas of cardiology, cardiothoracic and vascular sciences, gastroenterology, GI surgery, urology, school of pulmonology and critical care.
After seven years, Juhu’s Cooper Hospital gets a new college building
Mumbai: Seven years after the first batch of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students were admitted to the HBT Medical College attached to the RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu, a swanky new medical college building was inaugurated on Monday. The new building was inaugurated by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray in presence of industries minister Subhash Desai, transport minister Anil Parab, and mayor Kishori Pednekar among others.
Govt to promote export of services from UP, says minister
LUCKNOW To promote services from Uttar Pradesh, the government will work in coordination with various sectors, said industrial development, export promotion and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Monday. The minister said inter-departmental coordination should aim to resolve issues in the tourism sector. Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said there is tremendous opportunity in the services export sector and the need is to identify them.
Ranas: Controversies mar the lawmaker couple’s political career
Mumbai Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana, seemingly unknown names in the national circuit till a couple of days ago, have now become famous with their Hanuman Chalisa row, but they are not new to controversies. He heads his own outfit called Yuva Swabhimaan and is close to yoga guru Baba Ramdev. He projected himself as the leader of the bloc of independent MLAs. She was also fined ₹2 lakh.
Avoid unnecessary load shedding: Yogi to UPPCL
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath advised officials to buy additional power, if needed, and also see to it that local faults were repaired promptly to avoid unnecessary load shedding in villages and cities. Yogi Adityanath said each village and hamlet had got access to electricity in the last five years. Yogi Adityanath further asked officials to strictly deal with power pilferers in accordance with the law to bring the line losses to the minimum possible level.
Two dead as under-repair 4-storey building collapses in south Delhi
New Delhi: Two labourers died and four sustained injuries when a four-storey building where construction work was going on collapsed on Monday afternoon in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, the fire department and the local police launched a rescue operation that continued for over three hours. They rescued six people who were trapped under the debris, two of whom died of their injuries at the hospital.
