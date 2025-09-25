Delhi ‘monk’ case: Another student harassed, pressurised into dropping out

New Delhi A complaint from the student has been filed and it will be investigated in addition to the five cases of molestation, sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among the alleged victims of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, former chairman of the Sharada Institute of Indian Management, one had dropped out of college in March due to financial pressure and harassment. A complaint from the student has been filed and it will be investigated in addition to the five cases of molestation, sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation, police said.

The student, who joined the college last year, said in her complaint that while she was told she wouldn’t have to pay a fee due to scholarship, the reality was different.

In her complaint, she said, “I took admission in the PGDM programme under the EWS category…Saraswati and others had told us that we won’t have to pay any fee as it was a scholarship…However, they later asked for ₹15,000 which i somehow paid. In the second year, I was again asked to pay. This time, they said they want a donation of ₹60,000. I could not afford this and told them…They harassed me to pay the fee and started saying it was mess and hostel fee. While earlier it was said it would all be free.”

“They (Saraswati and warden) forced me to leave. They would pressure me everyday…harass me…I was told I would fail. They kept on demanding money for donation…I had to drop out as they threatened me…,” the complaint read.

The student said she has not joined any other institution and has no job at present. Her family refused to speak to the reporter, fearing public exposure.

A senior police officer said, “We have taken her complaint and will probe it as well. The accused and his aides had harassed multiple students, either to molest or sexually harass them or extort them. The accused would take extra money in the name of donation. The organisation did not know about this…”

Police said the accused “deliberately” targeted only EWS category students as he suspected that they would not complain against him.

At the institute, police and security staff increased deployment at all entrances and blocked entry to all visitors. Around 4-5pm, women students were escorted to buses in queues. The security staff did not allow any student to interact with the media. However, one of the students said that “most of the complainants” had either gone back home or for training and internship.

“Everyone is being asked to not talk to the media or police. We have heard of cases around us but did not know the chairman was calling girls at night and molesting them. Most of them are EWS students who also don’t want to leave the college…We don’t know what is happening. The chairman also cheated the college trustees…” he said.