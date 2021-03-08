Delhi moves SC against Haryana for clean water supply: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the agency responsible for the supply of potable water to the national capital, has moved the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for the water crisis, its vice chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Monday. Chadha said the agency has moved the Supreme Court against the Haryana government to immediately stop the discharge of untreated pollutants into the Yamuna river and to release sufficient water to Delhi.

Before this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had also urged the Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to intervene in the matter and direct the Haryana government to release the water supply and curb contamination.

@DelhiJalBoard is in constant contact with Haryana Govt requesting them to address these issues on war-footing, but to no avail.

I urge Hon'ble @MinOfJalShakti GOI, Sh. @gssjodhpur to kindly intervene & direct Haryana Govt to release Delhi's share & curb rising levels of ammonia. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 7, 2021

Chadha on Sunday accused the Haryana government of reducing the water supply to the national capital which was resulting in water scarcity. "Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi, as a result we are facing a shortage in water production. Currently, Haryana through CLC Canal is supplying only 549.16 cusecs (against 683 cusecs) and DSB Canal is supplying 306.63 cusecs (against 330 cusecs)," Chadha said.

The AAP leader also said that the state government is dumping sewage water into the Yamuna river as samples checked by the quality laboratory in Delhi had shown the presence of a high level of contamination or ammonia. "Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTP's water production has reduced by 30% and Okhla WTP's production has reduced by 15%. Further, Haryana Govt's lackadaisical attitude has led to unchecked dumping of sewage into the Yamuna. Samples picked up by our Quality Lab show high contamination/Ammonia," he said on Sunday.

The water treatment plants of the DJB have the capacity of 0.9 parts per million ammonia concentration in the river water. In case the contamination is higher than this then the water is diluted with fresh water from the upper Ganga Canal or the Munak Canal, PTI reported the officials as saying. The production capacity of water treatment plants is said to reduce when there is not enough clean water for dilution.

Chadha said DJB has been constantly asking the Haryana government to address the issue on a war footing but it has not been resolved.