Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years
The Indian Navy has deployed four women officers on warships after a hiatus of almost 25 years, with the service focusing on steadily opening more roles to them, people familiar with the development said on Monday.
India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and fleet tanker INS Shakti are the warships that have been assigned their first women crews since the late-1990s, said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named. In a short-lived experiment, women from the navy’s logistics and medical branches were deployed on fleet tanker INS Jyoti in 1997.
“Two women officers each have been assigned duties aboard INS Vikramaditya and INS Shakti. The numbers will only increase in the coming years with future warships having separate berthing facilities for women,” said a second official. While the aircraft carrier now has a woman air traffic controller and a logistics officer, the tanker’s crew includes a woman doctor and a logistics officer, he said. Excluding the medical wing in which women have served for decades, the navy accounts for 704 women officers who form 6.5% of the overall officer cadre. To mark Women’s Day, the navy on Monday released a video shot aboard INS Shakti with messages from the two women officers posted on the tanker.
Also Watch | ‘To serve the nation’: IAF officers ask more women to join armed forces
“They say women can’t have it all. But I would say dare to be different. The Indian Navy gave me the opportunity to be different and to dare,” said one of two women officers.
The navy has progressively opened more roles to women over recent years.
Last September, the navy announced that two women officers selected for the helicopter stream were set to become the first women in the navy’s history to operate from flight decks of warships and stay on board the vessels.
The two lady officers, Sub-Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh, were among the 17 officers who were awarded wings on graduating as observers at a ceremony held in Kochi. As observers, the two women have been trained for a variety of roles including navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and airborne avionic systems. They are likely to be posted on warships by the year-end, said the second officials.
They will serve on board maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare helicopters of the navy - currently Seaking choppers and later on MH-60R helicopters being bought from the United States.
In 2019, Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi carved a place for herself in naval aviation history by becoming the first woman pilot in the navy.
The headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years, with more avenues being opened to them at a steady pace, latest government figures show.
There are 9,118 women currently serving the army, navy and air force, with the services giving them more opportunities to boost career progression, the government told Parliament last month. One of the turning points for women in the military came in 2015 when the IAF decided to induct them into the fighter stream. Tanks and combat positions in infantry are still no-go zones for women, who were allowed to join the armed forces outside the medical stream for the first time in 1992.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
44 companies given FDI approvals for joint production of defence items
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Sarbananda Sonowal says people of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination makes Women’s Day special for Vrindavan’s widows
- Vrindavan is home to thousands of widows who have either been abandoned by their families or are just alone in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new taxes levied, Karnataka budget 'people-friendly': Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19
- Four Chhattisgarh legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts
- On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘International Men’s Day should also be celebrated’: BJP’s Sonal Mansingh
- As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she said people anyway talk about equality. Notably, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months
- PM Modi will travel to Dhaka to join celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in 1971
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of Independence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox