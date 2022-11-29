Delhi murder: Stunned neighbours say they were in the dark about May killing

“When Poonam and Deepak were questioned separately, their versions were contradictory. Eventually, they broke down and disclosed that both of them hatched a conspiracy to murder Das. After killing him, they chopped up his body into pieces and dumped the parts in plastic bags at Ramlila Ground and a drain nearby,” said an investigator, who asked not to be named.

During questioning, the officers said, the two suspects broke down and owned up to their role.

Another of Deepak’s relatives, when asked if she ever enquired about Das’ absence, said, “I heard he was dead. I was so relieved that I never asked for details.”

According to police, on May 30, Deepak and Poonam stabbed Das to death at the Trilokpuri house, chopped his body into 10 pieces, and dumped the body parts in a field near the relative’s Kalyanpuri house.

Finally in May, the woman said she told Deepak about Das’s advances. The veracity of her comments were being looked into as a possible motive, said the police.

According to the woman, the incidents became more frequent over the past year. She said he visited her Kalyanpuri house, and molested her there.

“I told Poonam what was happening… She suggested that we shift to another house,” the woman said, adding that she moved to a rented flat in Kalyanpuri. However, she alleged, Das continued his behaviour.

HT is not identifying the woman because it is against the law to disclose details that could lead to the identification of victims of sexual assault.

Originally from Bihar, the relative said she moved into the flat with Poonam and Das in 2018. A few months later, she said, Das started to make sexual advances.

However, no molestation complaint was filed against Das in any police station.

Meanwhile, a relative alleged that Das would molest her, and indicated that it could be a motive for the crime.

When asked, Poonam reportedly told neighbours that he had gone back to his village in Bihar. “We could never guess that something like this could have happened inside this house,” said Amar Singh, 49, another neighbour.

People said they did notice Das’s absence, but suspected nothing untoward.

Another neighbour, Lalita Devi, 40, who lives in the opposite building, said that Poonam and Das would often have loud arguments but the fights never spilled over the neighbourhood. “The owner of their house, who lives on the ground floor, would tell them to stop,” she said.

“Poonam and Das had been living here on rent for more than five years. She was a recluse and wouldn’t talk to anyone, and I never saw Das. She used to work night shifts and would leave around 9pm and return at around 6am,” said Sushila Devi, 38, a neighbour.

But residents of the neighbourhood said they were “absolutely clueless” that such a gruesome murder took place under their noses, with many people describing Poonam as a recluse.

The two told police that they killed Das sometime in the last week of May since he would steal money from Poonam for his drinking addiction and purportedly molest another family member.

Police said that the suspects chopped his body into 10 pieces, kept them in a refrigerator, and dumped them in plastic bags in a nearby field — reminiscent of the shocking Shraddha Walkar murder that reportedly took place around the same time.

The murder was allegedly planned in April, said the police.

