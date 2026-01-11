Delhi: Naini Lake set for major facelift as residents complain of ageing infra

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has invited bids to hire a contractor for the redevelopment of Naini Lake in north Delhi’s Model Town, officials said. The lake serves as a morning-walk destination and informal community gathering point for local residents. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the project is estimated to cost ₹14.75 lakh, and construction would be completed within two months of awarding the work, which is currently underway.

The action comes following repeated concerns from residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) about ageing infrastructure, poor lighting and lack of seating areas.

A senior DTTDC official said: “The project focuses on making the lake premises safer, better lit and more welcoming for visitors, particularly families and senior citizens. Civil and electrical upgrades will be carried out together to ensure the space can be used comfortably during both daytime and evening hours.”

According to DTTDC, of the estimated cost, ₹8.88 lakh has been earmarked for civil improvements and ₹5.86 lakh for electrical works.

The planned facelift includes new paved walkways around the lake, replacement of damaged flooring patches, installation of additional seating benches, refurbishment of boundary areas, and new lighting fixtures along pathways and gathering areas, officials said.

The lake serves as a morning-walk destination and informal community gathering point for local residents. Officials said the revamp will avoid heavy construction activity and instead focuses on functional public-space upgrades.

“The objective is to upgrade existing infrastructure without disturbing the natural setting of the lake. Residents use this space daily for morning walks and informal community gathering, so the emphasis is on practical improvements such as better lighting and safe walkways,” the official said.

According to DTTDC officials, the redevelopment also aims to encourage small cultural and community activities once the upgrade is completed.

The lake is among several neighbourhood public spaces being refurbished by DTTDC, officials said. The construction schedule has been kept short to minimise inconvenience to walkers and visitors. Temporary diversions may be created around active work zones to keep public access partially open during the upgrade period, officials said.

“Once redevelopment work is finished, regular upkeep responsibilities will continue with civic agencies,” another official said.