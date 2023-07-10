Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / In AAP v BJP Delhi ordinance row, SC issues notice to centre, LG

In AAP v BJP Delhi ordinance row, SC issues notice to centre, LG

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2023 05:20 PM IST

The Delhi government accused the centre of contravening the fundamentals of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court said Monday it would not immediately stay a controversial ordinance that gives the centre authority over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government. However, the court did issue a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led centre asking for a response to the plea filed by Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which slammed the ordinance as 'unconstitutional'.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena.(PTI)

The court also allowed the AAP to add Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena as an additional respondent and he was issued a similar notice. The matter will be heard next on July 17.

The Delhi government had described the ordinance as an attempt to 'override' the top court and accused the centre of contravening the fundamentals of the Constitution.

The 'black' ordinance

In May the centre promulgated an ordinance that creates an authority - independent of the elected Delhi government - for transfer and posting of senior civil service officers in the city-state.

READ | AAP burns effigies of services ordinance in Delhi

The AAP ripped into the move - which came shortly after the top court held that the elected AAP government should be allowed legislative and executive control of administrative services in the national capital, with the exception of those related to land, law and public order, and police.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The top court - in a five-member bench led by the chief justice - ruled an elected government needed to control bureaucrats, failing which the principle of collective responsibility would be affected.

AAP's 'opposition unity' efforts

The promulgation of the ordinance - which will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the next Parliament session - triggered furious protests from the AAP and other opposition parties. Determined to head the BJP off at the pass, the AAP has been furiously trying to gather support from other opposition parties.

READ | Difficult to attend unity meets till Cong denounces ordinance: AAP

Kejriwal has been visiting top leaders like Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and asking for their support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bharatiya janata party supreme court delhi government aam aadmi party ordinance
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP