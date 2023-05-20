Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Delhi govt began flexing’: BJP on why Centre issued ordinance

ByRitu Maria Johny
May 20, 2023 06:15 PM IST

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the ordinance was necessitated to bring in ‘accountability’ and protect ‘upright’ officers in Delhi.

A day after the Centre brought in a late-night ordinance, perceived as nullifying the Supreme Court ruling that empowered the Delhi government with control of services, the BJP defended the move as one that was necessary to ensure ‘transparency’. Senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi began ‘flexing its muscles’ soon after the SC verdict and shifted the IAS officer investigating alleged discrepancies in the renovation of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that the National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer and posting of officers, as per the ordinance, will have the Delhi CM as the chairman. (Pappi Sharma)
Citing complaints against Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y V V J Rajshekhar for allegedly running an extortion racket, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had on May 13 withdrawn all work assigned to the officer. Prasad added that a false case has been pinned on Rajshekhar, who was also probing the demolition of a heritage monument by the then CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Udit Prakash, to construct a bungalow for himself.

He pointed out that the National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer and posting of officers, as per the ordinance, will have the Delhi CM as the chairman. However, the committee will also include two bureaucrats appointed by the Centre, who will hold the power to veto the CM.

Addressing a press conference, the former union minister asserted that the ordinance was necessitated to bring in ‘accountability’ and protect ‘upright’ officers in the national capital.

He also alleged the intimidation of services secretary Ashish More, who was issued a show cause notice for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer, threatening disciplinary action against him.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the ordinance was in direct contempt of the SC order and added that the Aam Aadmi Party will challenge it in the apex court. Kejriwal also questioned the timing of the controversial ordinance, saying that it was promulgated after the court shut for vacation.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

