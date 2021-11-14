Delhi: Plan to open primary classes may be delayed, practicals rescheduled

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi government announced closure of all educational institutions due to severe air pollution in the national capital, the Directorate of Education on Sunday issued the order to close all public, private, government-aided schools from November 15 to 20. Students appearing for their board examinations would, however, be allowed to write their papers as per schedule.

“...all the government, government aided, unaided recognised, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporations of Delhi, and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will remain closed from November 15 (Monday) to November 20 (Saturday) and online teaching-learning activities shall continue. However, the examinations for Board classes would be conducted as per CBSE schedule,” Additional Director Education (School) Rita Sharma said in a circular released Saturday.

To avoid an unprecedented scenario arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic like last year when the board had to cancel all exams and allot marks based on previous exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was slated to conduct the first of the two-term board examination beginning November. While the examination for major papers are slated to begin on November 30, practicals and other board exams including minor subjects were scheduled to begin next week.

“All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to complete all the preparations/ formalities (including mock tests by CBSE) for conduct of board examinations as per CBSE guidelines. The heads of schools are also directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, school management committee members and parents,” Sharma said.

Several parents said that the hazardous air quality has added to the stress as parents were already sceptical about allowing their children to attend in-person classes without any available Covid-19 vaccination for children.

Explaining why he doesn’t want to send his children to school yet, Vikas Sharma, whose children study in class 6 and 2 in DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, said, “The main reason for not sending our children to school in Covid and the lack of vaccination for them. Those who are vaccinated are getting infected again, so how can we send our children to school? Pollution too has become an add-on reason. Some of the children in my family have had to use nebulizers because of pollution and it is very scary. We are not taking our children to parks or allowing any other outdoor activities as we cannot risk their life.”

Schools such as Ahlcon International School had planned to reopen for the primary section from next week. However, they have now put their plans on hold. Headmaster Puneet Duggal said, “Everyone is used to this [the pollution levels] at this time of the year in Delhi and we had been anticipating it. However, since our online learning system was already in place due to the pandemic, we were able to adopt it during this week for all classes. The closure of schools would however cause an academic loss for board students as we had planned mock tests and remedial classes which have now been moved online. Coming to school gave them confidence and this week-long break will break the rhythm of the learning in classrooms.”

Many principals have also rearranged their remaining practical examination papers accordingly as these are conducted internally and can be conducted within a stipulated time frame.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said, “Non-board students were looking forward to the reopening of the primary section but they are stuck again. As far as board students are concerned, they had a few practical papers left in our school but now we will put it on hold for two days and see if the air quality improves. But we have to hold the exams before the minor subject exams which begin from November 20 in our school.”