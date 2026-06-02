Delhi plans integrated makeover of MAMC-LN hospital healthcare complex

Delhi’s premier medical hub comprising Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences is set for a redevelopment with the government planning to appoint a consultancy firm for preparing a road map of the project, officials aware of the development said on Monday. Delhi’s premier medical hub comprising Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Hospital (above), GB Pant Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences is set for a redevelopment. (HT Archive)

A key feature of the proposal is the construction of a rooftop helipad to facilitate rapid transportation of organs, critically ill patients and emergency medical teams, significantly improving response times during life-saving situations, said officials. The facility may also cater to VIP movements when required, they added.

The plan envisages a highly integrated healthcare campus with dedicated emergency movement corridors, underground and skywalk connectivity between institutions, improved road networks and modern traffic management systems.

Large centralised parking facilities, multi-storey residential complexes for doctors, nurses, students and staff, and separate hostels for undergraduate and postgraduate students are also proposed under the redevelopment.

The plan includes a convention centre, central library, multidisciplinary research facility, centralised reception block, budget accommodation for patient attendants, sports and recreation facilities, cafeterias and a facility management hub. Dedicated electricity infrastructure, high-capacity digital networking, biomedical waste management systems and enhanced campus security are also planned, officials said.