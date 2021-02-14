Delhi Police announce reward for information on whereabouts of Lakha Sidhana
- Sidhana came into focus once more after he released a video on social media demanding the release of Sidhu and was also seen asking the representatives of farmers unions to demand his release before holding another round of discussions with the government.
The Delhi Police on Sunday announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information on the whereabouts of gangster-turned-activist Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana. Various teams of Delhi Police, along with the special cell, are conducting search operations across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, news agency ANI reported.
Cops are probing Sidhana's role in instigating violence during the tractor rally on January 26 and his relationship with actor Deep Sidhu who was arrested earlier by Delhi Police.
Sidhana came into focus once more after he released a video on social media demanding the release of Sidhu and was also seen asking the representatives of farmers unions to demand his release before holding another round of discussions with the government.
Earlier this week, the special cell of the Delhi Police had arrested Iqbal Singh and sent him seven-day police custody by a local court. Cops said that he was among the main conspirators of the Republic Day violence.
143 people along with, actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, have been arrested in as many as 44 cases registered in connection with the Republic Day’s violence during a tractor rally by farmers, who have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for almost three months at Delhi’s borders.
The violence during the tractor rally had led to the loss of life of one protesting farmer and resulted in injuries of 10 farmers and more than 300 police officers. A police officer familiar with the developments told HT on Saturday that Sidhu was present at Singhu border protest site on January 25 and also delivered a “provocative speech”. The official also further added that technical investigation revealed the presence of Lakha Sidhana at Tikri on the same day.
