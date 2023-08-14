4 nabbed for 2crore Ashok Vihar dacoity in Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested four people who broke into a businessman’s Ashok Vihar residence this May, assaulted him, held his family at gunpoint and made away with the cash and jewellery worth over ₹2 crore.

On May 7, five masked men broke into businessman Anuj Goyal’s house in Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi early that morning. Armed with three guns and a knife, the men first held his father at gunpoint, and then shut the rest of the family in a room. The five men beat Goyal with a cricket bat during the robbery. They robbed the house of ₹ 1.3 crore cash and jewellery worth ₹ 1 crore. The suspects also took away the victims’ mobile phones and the CCTV footage recordings. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrests came after searches and raids at over 50 places across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said officers involved in the hunt.

However, they added, the robbed cash and jewellery could not be recovered.

A fifth suspect is still at large, said Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of Delhi Police’s crime branch.

“The mastermind, Miraj, remains at large. We hope to recover some of the robbed jewellery once we nab him,” Yadav said.

On May 7, five masked men broke into businessman Anuj Goyal’s house in Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi early that morning.

Armed with three guns and a knife, the men first held his father at gunpoint, and then shut the rest of the family in a room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said the five men beat Goyal with a cricket bat during the robbery. They robbed the house of ₹1.3 crore cash and jewellery worth ₹1 crore, he added.

The suspects also took away the victims’ mobile phones and the CCTV footage recordings.

Yadav said that the suspects remained unidentified for weeks, even as Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora declared a reward of ₹2 lakh for anyone who helped crack the case.

But, a fortnight ago, police came across CCTV footage that eventually helped solve the stubborn crime .

“We showed the footage to our local informers, one of whom said the person reminded him of a criminal who had started spending a lot of money of late,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jitender (who goes by a single name).

He was arrested from a mall in Rohini on July 26, said police.

His interrogation led sleuths to a north Delhi house that belongs to a sister of one of the suspects, where they had distributed the robbed wealth among themselves.

With this, police identified another suspect, Ajay Pal, 28, officers said.

Thereafter, a series of raids and searches in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand led to the arrest of Ajay, Chuttan Lal, 50, and Mahipal (single name) 49, between August 4 and last Friday, officers said.