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Delhi Police arrests man from Bihar for credit card fraud using eSIM

Delhi Police arrests man from Bihar for credit card fraud using eSIM

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:20 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Bihar's Jamui district in connection with a credit card fraud case involving 3.99 lakh, an officer said on Monday.

Delhi Police arrests man from Bihar for credit card fraud using eSIM

The accused, identified as Sachin Kumar , was arrested after an investigation into an online complaint, he said.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Shakur Basti, had reported that he received a call regarding switching to an eSIM. After he rejected the offer, his mobile network suddenly stopped functioning.

"The next day, when he visited a telecom store, he found that an eSIM had already been issued against his number, and his Aadhaar had also been locked," a senior police officer said.

After restoring his mobile and banking services, the complainant discovered that purchases worth 3.99 lakh had been made using his credit card through his e-commerce account, the officer added.

She further said that based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered on February 8. During investigation, police found that the goods were sent to incomplete addresses in Delhi and Patna.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
esim jamui delhi police
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