Delhi Police barricaded roads around Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP march

Delhi Police had tightened security around Jantar Mantar and Parliament in the wee hours of Monday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, declaring it unauthorised and deploying more than 2,000 personnel, paramilitary forces and anti-riot equipment to prevent any breach of law and order.

A worker carries out welding work on a barricade ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest march at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

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As the crowd at Jantar Mantar swelled to thousands in the early hours, police installed a double layer of barricades at four approach roads to the protest site while removing barricades and metal detectors from its immediate vicinity to enclose the gathering within a wider area.

By around 5am, police had left a narrow passage at each entry and exit point to allow people to move in and out of the protest venue.

The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, announced by the CJP on July 9, was scheduled to begin at around 9am from Jantar Mantar along Sansad Marg to the Parliament complex, about 1.6km away, coinciding with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Delhi Police maintained that the march was unauthorised as the CJP had not sought prior permission. The party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 9, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged suicides of 20 students linked to the NEET paper leak.

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{{^usCountry}} As police shifted and reinstalled barricades, some protesters feared a crackdown and objected to the move. However, volunteers urged them not to engage with the authorities and to maintain peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As police shifted and reinstalled barricades, some protesters feared a crackdown and objected to the move. However, volunteers urged them not to engage with the authorities and to maintain peace. {{/usCountry}}

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While CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor Prakash Raj rested on the stage, party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed the gathering at around 4.30am, saying, “’Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do’, and ‘Inqalab Zindabad’ will be the only three slogans that we’ll shout today and not any other.”

He repeatedly appealed to protesters to remain peaceful and not get provoked.

Delhi Police deployed more than 2,000 personnel, 20 companies of paramilitary forces, specialised anti-riot vehicles, ambulances and a mobile command centre, particularly around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and key border points.

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Senior police officers said the security arrangements included Vajra anti-riot vehicles designed to disperse violent crowds and withstand stone-pelting, Vikrant armoured vehicles for the safe movement of personnel in high-risk situations, and Varun water cannon vehicles for crowd control. Multiple police buses were also stationed to transport detainees, if required, while ambulances and a mobile command centre were deployed to coordinate operations and monitor CCTV footage from Jantar Mantar.

In a public statement issued on Sunday, Delhi Police said “no permission has been sought or granted” for the proposed march to Parliament.

The statement said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force across New Delhi district. “Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” it said.

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Police said security had been intensified as Parliament’s Monsoon Session began on Monday, adding that “strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, the security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations”.

Warning of legal action, the advisory said, “Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable provisions of law.”

Delhi Police also appealed to the public to comply with the restrictions. “Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security,” the statement said.