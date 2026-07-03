Delhi Police begins checks across schools to assess student safety

NEW DELHI:The Delhi Police on Friday began security inspections across schools in the Capital to assess student safety, checking fire exits, emergency plans, presence of security guards and safety of girls while leaving school premises.

Photo for representation (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior police officer said the inspection will continue over the next few days as several schools reopened after summer vacations on Thursday.

Station house officers were tasked with forming teams to inspect schools in their respective areas. The teams are checking whether CCTV cameras are installed and functional, number of entry and exit points, emergency exits, fire contingency plans, the number of male and female security guards, whether mock drills have been conducted, condition of boundary walls and adequate lighting.

“We also spoke to students, especially girls, to understand whether they felt safe while leaving the school. Special attention was given to schools running in double shifts, where the girls’ shift ends in the afternoon and the boys’ shift starts afterwards,” a second officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police also conducted awareness drives on social media safety. Students were also advised to inform a trusted adult if they became aware of inappropriate behaviour involving a fellow student. Senior students were also informed about their legal rights, including that they can file a complaint at any police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also conducted awareness drives on social media safety. Students were also advised to inform a trusted adult if they became aware of inappropriate behaviour involving a fellow student. Senior students were also informed about their legal rights, including that they can file a complaint at any police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The inspections come after the Directorate of Education (DoE), in June, directed inspection teams, comprising education department officials and local police personnel, to review safety measures in government, government-aided, and private unaided recognised schools.

A 14-page circular also outlined 12 key measures to be implemented by school heads, including the formation of child protection committees, installation of CCTV cameras, regular inspections of school infrastructure to identify vulnerable areas, enforcement of safety standards in school transport vehicles, adherence to professional boundaries between staff and students, and regular awareness programmes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The directive followed a review meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with the police commissioner, secretary of the women and child development department, and the director of education. Sandhu instructed the DoE to strictly enforce child protection norms and initiate action against institutions failing to implement the safety measures.

A senior police officer said, “We will write to the schools to ensure compliance wherever we find shortcomings and also inform the DoE.”