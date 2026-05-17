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Delhi Police bust 128-cr fake GST invoice racket, six arrested

Delhi Police's EOW has arrested six for a ₹128 crore GST fraud involving fake invoices and shell companies, with one suspect still at large.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has busted a nexus making forged GST invoices involving transactions worth around 128 crore, officers said on Saturday, adding that six people have been arrested for creating shell companies, generating fake invoices, and fraudulently availing input tax credit (ITC).

Police said the racket involved the fraudulent creation of a proprietorship firm, using identity and financial documents of people by luring them on the pretext of providing employment in the company. (Representative photo)

Police said the racket involved the fraudulent creation of a proprietorship firm, using identity and financial documents of people by luring them on the pretext of providing employment in the company.

The case was registered by the EOW in March this year after a man alleged misuse of his Aadhaar card, PAN card, electricity bill and biometric verification for creating the firm in September 2025 without his knowledge or consent.

“Investigation revealed that transactions exceeding 128 crore were carried out through the entity and wrongful Input Tax Credit amounting to nearly 10 crore was fraudulently availed,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, additional commissioner of police, EOW.

Police said Raj Kumar Dixit, Amar Kumar, Vibhash Kumar Mitra, Nitin Verma, Mohd Waseem and Abid were apprehended from different parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday following coordinated raids by multiple teams. One accused, Dilip Kumar, is currently on the run.

Police said Verma, 43, a Shahdara resident, allegedly created and operated fake firms for forged billing, while Mohd Waseem, 30, of Jama Masjid, and Abid allegedly helped route money through bank accounts and shell firms.

During searches, police recovered 51.12 lakh in cash, 15 mobile phones, two laptops, fake stamps and forged documents linked to the fake firm along with multiple SIM cards, vehicles and digital records of fake invoices.

“Further investigation is underway to identify other beneficiaries and entities linked to the syndicate,” Singh said.

 
input tax credit delhi police
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