Delhi Police bust gang of interstate highway robbers, arrest 2
New Delhi: The crime branch of Delhi Police said on Monday they busted a gang of interstate highway robbers and arrested two of its members who robbed passengers after offering them rides in their private taxi at low fares.
The arrested men along with their accomplice, who is on the run, had robbed an Uttarakhand resident of ₹8,500 and his ATM card after offering him a ride to his destination from Anand Vihar bus terminal in the early hours of July 14, the police said,
The trio forced the passenger to call his family members and deposit some money into his bank account. Thereafter, they withdrew ₹8,500 using his debit card and dropped him at a secluded area in Greater Noida, after driving him around Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for nearly two-and-a-half hours, police said.
The arrested men were identified as Mehraj, 32, from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Gulzar alias Gullu, 39, from Ghaziabad in UP. Police seized the taxi and mobile phones used during the crime as well.
To avoid detection and mislead the police, they had replaced the original registration number plate of the taxi with that of an old car that one of them owned until a few years ago, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rohit Meena said.
“The arrest of Gulzar and Mehraj has helped us solve three cases of abduction and robbery that the gang members had committed in UP’s Meerut, Ghaziabad and Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi in the recent past. The gang members were previously involved in a case of robbery of a Canadian pilot in 2019. They were arrested and released from jail in June this year,” the DCP added.
Police said Mehraj, a taxi driver, is a habitual criminal and was previously involved in 11 cases registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The robberies were committed in his taxi. Gulzar is a plumber and was previously arrested by the Haryana police in a robbery case, DCP Meena said.
-
BMC school teachers find hope in Mission Zero Dropout
Pawar, a Panvel resident is among the approximately 7,000 civic school teachers, who are part of the state education department's two-week 'Mission Zero Dropout', to identify dropouts, migrant children, or those with irregular attendance who were affected by the pandemic. HT accompanied two teams on the mission to enrol children back in school. A state-level bal rakshak, Pawar, has been working on school dropouts for the past four years.
-
Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to offers prayers on first Shravan Monday
Devotees in large numbers thronged various temples of lord Shiva in Sangam city on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan. Devotees were seen forming a bee line from the early morning in various temples of the city. Similarly, a large number of devotees thronged the Sangam to take a holy dip. They filled their cans with holy Ganga water to offer it at the nearby Shiva temple.
-
BMC forcibly evicts residents from seven ‘dangerous’ buildings
Mumbai To prevent an accident similar to the Kurla building collapse, which claimed the lives of 19 people recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation forcibly evicted occupants from seven buildings in Juhu-Vile Parle ward, which were declared unfit for habitation by the civic body. BMC had to forcibly evict them as they refused to vacate the buildings even after their water and electricity supply were disconnected.
-
Delhi ‘feels like’ 56°C as heat, humidity push discomfort up
Scant rain, humid conditions and rising temperatures formed a triple whammy for Delhi on Monday, with the heat index (or 'real feel' temperature) rocketing to 56 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office predicted that relief may be offing soon, predicting that the city may receive rain on Tuesday evening. The wet bulb temperature, another index to measure a region's discomfort, shot up to 33.4C, the third-highest this season.
-
2 held for selling drugs on Delhi University’s north campus
Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman for the possession of 1kg of hash worth ₹1 crore, adding that the couple ois famous for selling drugs on Delhi University's north campus. Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rohit Meena identified the duo as Shubham Malhotra alias Sunny, a resident of Mahipalpur, and a resident of Vijay Nagar, Kirti. During interrogation, Shubham told police he is from Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics