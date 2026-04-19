New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted a drug trafficking network in west Delhi and arrested four persons, including two Nigerian nationals, with MDMA valued at around ₹1 crore, officials said on Sunday. Delhi Police busts drug trafficking network, arrests 2 Nigerians among 4

The accused were identified as Gurmeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar alias Vicky, both residents of Uttam Nagar, and Nigerian nationals Mancabo David and Emeka Emmanuel alias Peter, they said.

"Emmanuel is a habitual offender who was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act and had served a five-year jail term. The operation was carried out after a tip-off about drug trafficking activities in the Tilak Nagar area," a senior police officer said.

A police team conducted a raid on April 6 at a premises in Ganesh Nagar, leading to the arrest of Gurmeet and Mukesh. During the search, around 73 grams of MDMA were recovered along with 112 zip-lock pouches, weighing machines, packing material and ₹37,500 in cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of Mancabo David on April 9, from whom over 10 grams of MDMA were seized. Another accused, Emeka Emmanuel, was later apprehended and 7 grams of the contraband recovered from his possession on the same day, the police said.

"The syndicate operated in a well-organised manner, sourcing MDMA from Nigerian suppliers and distributing it across Delhi-NCR. Gurmeet was identified as the kingpin managing procurement and supply, while Mukesh handled local distribution," the officer said.

Police also found that the accused were allegedly running an escort service from the rented premises, which was used as a front for drug trafficking activities.

The syndicate used CCTV surveillance and password-based access systems to evade law enforcement agencies, he added.

Police have seized vehicles and mobile phones used in the operation, and are probing interstate and international linkages of the network. Further investigation is underway.

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