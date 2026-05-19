...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi Police busts interstate liquor smuggling racket using 'wood polish' cover

Delhi Police busts interstate liquor smuggling racket using 'wood polish' cover

Updated on: May 19, 2026 05:05 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket that allegedly used cartons labelled as "wood polish" and packed liquor bottles inside plastic buckets covered with sawdust to transport the consignment to Bihar, a dry state, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police busts interstate liquor smuggling racket using 'wood polish' cover

One person has been arrested in connection with the case, while police said the syndicate is now being investigated under organised crime provisions.

The racket came to light after a franchise owner of a logistics company at Wazirpur Industrial Area , received 33 cartons for transportation to Muzaffarpur in Bihar on May 17.

"The cartons were booked by a person identified as Amit under the guise of 'wood polish'. On suspicion, the complainant checked one carton and found liquor bottles concealed inside plastic buckets covered with wood powder and sawdust," a police officer said.

Soon after, the accused allegedly switched off his mobile phone, prompting the logistics operator to alert police.

During inspection of all the cartons, police recovered 2,968 quarter bottles of liquor labelled "For Sale in U.T. Chandigarh Only", concealed inside 198 plastic buckets packed in cartons.

The police suspect fake GST documentation was prepared to portray the consignments as legitimate commercial goods, and the role of accountants and other associates involved in generating forged invoices and e-way bills is under scrutiny.

"The accused had developed a highly deceptive and innovative liquor smuggling mechanism under the camouflage of industrial goods. Liquor consignments meant for Bihar were disguised as wood polish material to avoid suspicion during transportation," a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the entire supply chain and identify other members of the interstate liquor syndicate, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bihar delhi police new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police busts interstate liquor smuggling racket using 'wood polish' cover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.