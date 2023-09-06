Stretched for G20, Delhi police station staff to stay in barracks

Even as more than half of the 80,000-strong Delhi Police force is on duty solely for the G20 Summit, officers aware of the matter said that steps have been taken to ensure that the day-to-day functioning of police stations is not impacted, and complaints are registered and acted upon. Officers during a checking drive of vehicles as security is beefed up ahead of G20 Summit, at Minto Road on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

According to the officials, more than 40,000 Delhi Police officers are on Summit duty till September 10.

To ensure better security and promptness, and compensate for the staff shortage, police personnel have been asked to stay in station barracks after duty, or at least near the police stations till September 11, so they can be called as and when the need arises, officers said. There are 209 police stations in the Capital.

Deputy commissioner of police, public relations officer, Suman Nalwa, said that officials are working double shifts to ensure the safety of people in the Capital.

“Delhi Police has provided security successfully to many international events. However, G20 is a generational event and each one of us takes pride in working tirelessly towards ensuring seamless event. Many police personnel are roped in for arrangements from police stations and units of Delhi Police and assistance is also being taken from paramilitary organisations. Everyone is rising up to the challenge of working double shifts and ensuring both the safety security of G20 as well as residents of Delhi,” Nalwa said.

It may be noted that some of the police personnel on G20 duty include those from the economic offences wing, licensing unit, training unit among others, and do not impact day-to-day policing.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be identified, said that on an average, about 100 police personnel are deployed at a police station, but since September 4, the strength has been reduced to about 25 in some stations.

“The event is extremely important for the country and at the same time, it’s important to keep an eye on the crime as well. Therefore, we have to be prepared to tackle that as well. People will still be coming to police stations to lodge their complaints and police control room calls will also have to be answered. We have taken steps to ensure that day-to-day functioning is not impacted a lot,” the officer said.

At the police stations, an inspector-rank officer will be staying round-the-clock, he added.

“There are barracks in many police stations where officials can stay. And in those where there aren’t, officials have been asked to go to the closest police station where there are barracks or if they can take help from a relative,” a second officer said, asking not to be named.

A constable posted in West Delhi said that they have all been asked to stay alert. “After completing the 12-hour duty, we don’t have to work. We just have to stay alert and be around in case of emergency,” he said.

Each district has also deployed mobile vans, with two-three vans readied in case of exigency. “One van will have about 15-20 officials to help out police staff in case they are not able to handle, the second officer said. Police have also roped in market and resident welfare associations in some districts to help police keep an eye on petty and street crime during the Summit days, another officer said