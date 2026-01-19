Delhi Police file over 125 FIRs in 16 days against wrong-side drivers

More than 125 first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged in the 16 days since Delhi Police began booking motorists for wrong-side driving, officials aware of the matter said, adding that criminal cases are being pursued only in instances where the violation posed a risk to life, could cause an accident, or created significant congestion. The first FIR was lodged on January 3 in Delhi Cantt, making Delhi the first Union territory to register criminal cases for wrong-side driving. (HT PHOTO)

The first FIR was lodged on January 3 in Delhi Cantt, making Delhi the first Union territory to register criminal cases for wrong-side driving. Police officers said FIRs are now being filed routinely, most based on complaints from traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Earlier, wrong-side driving attracted only a monetary penalty. A first-time offence carried a fine of ₹5,000, while a repeat violation attracted a ₹10,000 fine. Multiple violations could lead to temporary suspension of the driver’s licence, police said.

However, officials said that the deterrent effect of fines alone had proved inadequate. According to Delhi Traffic Police data, more than 305,000 challans were issued for wrong-side driving in 2025, compared with over 240,000 in 2024.

A senior police officer said notices and fines had failed to curb the behaviour. “Many fatal accidents and serious crashes are directly linked to wrong-side driving. We started lodging FIRs under rash driving sections this year to prevent accidents,” the officer said.

Motorists are being booked under section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. “All sections invoked are bailable, so arrests can be made on the spot and the accused are released after completing formalities,” the officer added.

According to police, most FIRs have been registered in southwest, south, New Delhi and north districts. “All districts are lodging FIRs. The problem is particularly severe in crowded markets, where two-wheelers are frequently found driving on the wrong side,” the officer said.

Last year, more than 200,000 of the 305,000 challans for wrong-side driving were issued to two-wheeler riders. “Since we began lodging FIRs, we have also detected several riders and drivers without pollution-under-control certificates and without valid driving licences. This has strengthened traffic enforcement overall,” the officer added.

Police said that in the last 16 days alone, more than 125 FIRs have been lodged across the city.

“Along with FIRs, notices are also being issued. Since January 1, over 25,000 notices have been served on bikers, car drivers, e-rickshaw drivers and commercial vehicle drivers for wrong-side driving,” said another officer.

Additional commissioner of police (Traffic Zone 2) DK Gupta said the initiative began in areas such as Vasant Kunj and other parts of south Delhi, where dangerous wrong-side driving posed a high risk of accidents. “Pedestrians are often the worst affected by such violations. FIRs are now being lodged across Delhi. While challans continue, we have recorded over 120 FIRs so far for serious cases of wrong-side driving,” he said.