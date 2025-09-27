Delhi Police freeze monk’s accounts, seize ₹8 crore of assets

The Delhi Police have frozen more than ₹8 crore in 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits belonging to Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research, who has been absconding for over 50 days after multiple FIRs were lodged against him. Saraswati faces allegations ranging from mass molestation of female students to financial irregularities involving a trust worth ₹122 crore, police said on Friday. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati

The mass molestation case stems from a complaint filed on August 5 by PA Murali, administrator of the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham, which owns the college. The six-page FIR includes statements from a 21-year-old student and references 32 other women who reportedly shared accounts of repeated harassment by the monk with the college council.

According to the FIR, during a Holi celebration at the college, Saraswati allegedly got a woman teacher to instruct female students to line up and told them that Swami ji would be the first to apply colour on their cheeks and hair. “Each student had to say ‘Hariom’ and bow before him, after which he would apply colour to their cheeks and the parting of hair (maang),” the FIR states.

The FIR also states that Saraswati sent personal messages to the 21-year-old student, including statements like “baby, I love you, I adore you, you are looking beautiful today,” and complimented her “curly hair.”

Other allegations include incidents during a June 2025 industrial visit to Rishikesh, where the accused reportedly called female students at odd hours and threatened to deduct their marks when complaints were raised. One student alleged that threats were conveyed through a staff member, warning that her brother would be targeted by the local police: “He would then touch my face and hand...,” reads the FIR.

Ex-students also described harassment related to attendance, donations, and threats of failing over minor mistakes. Female students alleged that the accused questioned them about their personal lives, including sexual activity and daily routines.

The mass molestation case, currently in court, involves statements from current and former students. Police said they are probing all facets, including harassment during college events, messages sent by Saraswati, and threats to students’ families.

“The investigation has uncovered both financial irregularities and evidence of widespread harassment. This includes coercion, sexual harassment, and intimidation of students by the accused,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said.

So far, five FIRs have been filed in Delhi against Saraswati under charges of molestation, cheating, forgery, and fraud. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate him while scrutinising the complex network of assets, bank accounts, and properties tied to the alleged ₹122 crore trust.

The Peetham severed ties with Saraswati after they learned of the trust, which he allegedly created fraudulently, vesting plots and funds in it, colluding with trustees to divert assets, and siphoning off ₹40 lakh monthly through fake lease deeds.

DCP Goel said Saraswati was in London when the FIRs were filed on August 5. After he returned to Delhi, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him, police said.

A senior police officer said, “Even after the LOC was issued, he continued to contact his associates and lawyers while absconding and altering his appearance. We have created sketches of all his looks and circulated them across states.”

Investigators also discovered that Saraswati held two passports, each with different father’s names and places of birth. His assets include a Volvo, a BMW, and a Range Rover, with the Volvo and BMW seized after police found nine forged number plates bearing the letters “UN” on them.

The FIR states, “…the Transport Department, Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi, was asked to verify ownership. The report confirmed that no registration permission was issued for the diplomatic number 39 UN 1, and no such number exists in ministry records.”

An FIR lodged in connection with this forgery on August 25 details how the driver, Vikram Singh Tomar, admitted that the plates were changed on Saraswati’s instructions whenever he travelled outside Delhi or to sensitive locations.

Police further said Saraswati carried a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) card and posed as a VIP, sometimes claiming to be from the PMO, and at other times as a US citizen.