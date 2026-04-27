New Delhi, The Glock service pistol used by Delhi Police head constable Neeraj Balhara for allegedly killing a 21-year-old delivery agent in Jaffarpur Kalan area was issued to him just a few days ago, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Police head constable accused of killing delivery worker arrested

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Balhara was apprehended within hours of the incident by a Special Cell team from Rohtak in neighbouring Haryana and later handed over to the local police, they said. The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered.

The head constable, who was posted with the Delhi Police's Special Cell, was not on duty at the time of the firing, a senior officer said.

In the early hours of Sunday, the accused allegedly opened fire at Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan following a heated argument.

Kumar died of a gunshot wound, while Krishan sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were standing by the roadside after attending a birthday celebration.

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{{^usCountry}} Balhara, who lived nearby, got into an argument with them before allegedly firing from close range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balhara, who lived nearby, got into an argument with them before allegedly firing from close range. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The accused fired at Kumar from point-blank range. The bullet pierced through his chest and also hit his friend," the officer said. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The accused fired at Kumar from point-blank range. The bullet pierced through his chest and also hit his friend," the officer said. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The officials said the Glock service pistol used in the crime had been allotted to Balhara only a few days ago under the standard distribution system followed for personnel posted in the Special Cell, the Delhi Police's anti-terror unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials said the Glock service pistol used in the crime had been allotted to Balhara only a few days ago under the standard distribution system followed for personnel posted in the Special Cell, the Delhi Police's anti-terror unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior officer explained that given the nature of assignments handled by the Special Cell, its personnel are often allowed to retain their service weapons even while off duty so they can respond to any situation at short notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior officer explained that given the nature of assignments handled by the Special Cell, its personnel are often allowed to retain their service weapons even while off duty so they can respond to any situation at short notice. {{/usCountry}}

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"They are expected to stay alert at all times," the officer said, noting that this differs from the practice in district police units where firearms are typically issued for specific operations and deposited after duty.

Balhara, who hails from Rohtak and is in his 40s, joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2006 and rose through the ranks to become a head constable. During his service, he was also posted as a drill instructor at the Delhi Police Academy before being inducted into the Special Cell in 2019.

According to the police, he had participated in several operations over the years and was associated with the arrest of a number of gangsters and robbery suspects.

In a recent case, he was part of a team that nabbed Karamveer alias Kaju, linked to the Rohit Godara and Jitender Gogi gangs and wanted by the National Investigation Agency in a grenade attack on two nightclubs in Gurugram.

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The officers said he had also developed intelligence inputs that helped in the arrest of aides of gangsters such as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Neetu Dabodia, Ashok Pradhan and Himanshu Bhau.

The police said Balhara has been placed under suspension following the incident, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered at Jaffarpur Kalan police station, and further investigation is in progress to establish the precise sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the firing, the officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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