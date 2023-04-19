Delhi police probe woman’s death after son found carrying body in e-rickshaw

The Delhi police have started an inquiry into the death of a 65-year-old woman after her son was found carrying her body in an e-rickshaw in central Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. The Delhi police have shifted the woman’s body to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital’s mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of her death. (Representative Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Rejendra Nagar police station received a call around 7pm on Tuesday informing that a person was carrying a woman’s body in an e-rickshaw. A police team reached Ganga Ram Road near Patel Nagar, where a passerby had stopped the rickshaw after noticing the woman’s body in it.

The son himself was driving the rickshaw and he was identified as Jagdish, 32, living in Begampur area in outer Delhi.

“Jagdish said he had admitted his mother, Dhanwati Devi, to Ambedkar Hospital and she was discharged on Monday evening. His mother was suffering from illness since long. On Tuesday, he was carrying his mother to his native place in Banda (UP) in e-rickshaw. More enquiries are being made and his version is being verified. It seems that Jagdish is not in a fit state of mind. Necessary action will be taken on merits,” said the DCP.

He said that police have shifted the body to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital’s mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of her death.