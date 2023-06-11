Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of AAP's mega anti-ordinance rally. Details here

The Delhi Police on Saturday night issued a traffic advisory in view of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mega rally against the Union government's ordinance on services in Delhi on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. According to the party leaders, nearly one lakh people from Delhi are expected to attend the event.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)

“In view of AAP's 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Ground on June 11, 2023, diversion points will be effective and traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on certain roads. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience,” the city's traffic police tweeted.

The diversion points include - Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk, and roundabout Paharganj Chowk.

While, the areas where traffic restrictions may be imposed include - Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nank Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg, etc from 8 am.

Along with this, the police have advised commuters going to railway stations and ISBT to “leave with sufficient time at hand”. They also advised people to avail of public transport to help decongestion of roads and to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

Security arrangements

According to officials, all security arrangements have been put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan. Around 12 companies of paramilitary forces, along with the local police, will be deployed at the venue, reported PTI. Metal detectors have also been installed at the entry gates of the rally's venue.

According to an AAP leader, arrangements have been made at the rally venue to protect people from heat as well. “A huge tent has been erected at the venue and arrangements for air coolers, fans, and drinking water have also been made. AAP volunteers will be stationed all across the venue to help people,” the official said.

The Ordinance row

The Centre on May 19 issued the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi - just a few days after the Supreme Court ruled that the power to transfer Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in Delhi lay with the state government. The ordinance strengthened the position of the Lieutenant Governor, allowing him to act in “sole discretion” in deciding matters related to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

Ever since then, several opposition parties including TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and JD(U) - have extended support to Kejriwal against the ordinance.