Delhi police issues traffic advisory for arterial roads on Gurpurab
Vehicular movement on some stretches around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is expected to remain disturbed and may witness traffic jams during evening hours on Friday owing to Gurpurab celebrations for which thousands of people visit the shrine every year. Gurpurab is being observed on July 22 this year to celebrate the birthday of Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji, the eighth Sikh guru.
Anticipating heavy traffic around the most prominent Sikh gurdwara in the city, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory on social media platforms, asking people to avoid certain roads. Around 6 pm, the traffic police posted two tweets, mentioning the roads around the gurdwara that motorists should avoid between 6 pm and 11 pm.
“Due to Gurpurab celebrations on 22.07.22 at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, heavy traffic is anticipated. Kindly avoid Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Road, Bangla Sahib Road. Bangla Sahib Lane, Kali Bari Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, RML Hospital and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabouts from 1800 hours to 2300 hours,” the two tweets read.
A similar advisory was issued in the afternoon as well for the same stretches. However, keeping in view the evening peak hours, traffic jams are likely on these roads, said a traffic police officer.
Traffic was affected in many parts of the city due waterlogging caused by rains on Friday. Vehicles were stuck in jams on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No.10 in Anand Parbat. The traffic police issued an advisory around 3.30 pm, asking people to avoid the stretch.
Also, there was obstruction in movement of vehicles in both carriageways at Greater Kailash Part 2 near M Block market due to uprooting of a tree in the afternoon. The motorists were asked to take diversion from Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and avoid Gurdwara Road in GK-2.
-
Patient complains of cockroach in food at Vashi General Hospital
A patient admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Vashi General Hospital complained of a cockroach in the food he was served by the hospital authorities on Thursday. The cockroach was found in the lentil curry served. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has taken cognisance of the incident and served a show cause notice to the caterer. A video of the food that was shot by a patient in the adjacent bed has gone viral.
-
Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Court asks police to keep witnesses present in next hearing
The Dindoshi sessions court, which is hearing the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, on Friday directed the police to ensure that witnesses are present on the next date, July 29. The court also reminded the prosecution that the case had been expedited by the Supreme Court. The observations came after the police sought adjournment citing non-availability of witnesses.
-
More than 10K vaccinated against Covid in Thane in 1 week after govt made booster dose free
The Thane Municipal Corporation has administered more than 10,000 booster doses within a week after the doses were made free by the government. The vaccination has increased 10 times, according to the civic body. From around 300 daily doses, it has increased to over 3,500 daily doses now. The free doses are being given as a part of 75 days 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', which will continue till September 30.
-
Punjab govt to clear ₹300-cr dues of cane growers by September 15
The Punjab government will release ₹300 crore to cooperative sugar mills in three installments by September 15, amid ₹462 crore pending to be paid to cane growers across the state. The next crushing season is to begin in November. According to Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first instalment of ₹100 crore will be released by July 30, the second of the same amount by August 30 while the final ₹100 crore will be cleared by September 15.
-
Bengaluru gets India's 'first-of-its-kind' brain health clinic. Details here
Bengaluru saw the inauguration of a brain health clinic on Friday, said to be the first-of-its kind in the country, by Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar. Two more Brain Health Clinics will be inaugurated soon in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts of Karnataka.
