Delhi police issues traffic advisory for arterial roads on Gurpurab

Vehicular movement on some stretches around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is expected to remain disturbed and may witness traffic jams during evening hours on Friday owing to Gurpurab celebrations for which thousands of people visit the shrine every year. Gurpurab is being observed on July 22 this year to celebrate the birthday of Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji, the eighth Sikh guru.

Anticipating heavy traffic around the most prominent Sikh gurdwara in the city, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory on social media platforms, asking people to avoid certain roads. Around 6 pm, the traffic police posted two tweets, mentioning the roads around the gurdwara that motorists should avoid between 6 pm and 11 pm.

“Due to Gurpurab celebrations on 22.07.22 at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, heavy traffic is anticipated. Kindly avoid Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Road, Bangla Sahib Road. Bangla Sahib Lane, Kali Bari Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, RML Hospital and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabouts from 1800 hours to 2300 hours,” the two tweets read.

A similar advisory was issued in the afternoon as well for the same stretches. However, keeping in view the evening peak hours, traffic jams are likely on these roads, said a traffic police officer.

Traffic was affected in many parts of the city due waterlogging caused by rains on Friday. Vehicles were stuck in jams on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No.10 in Anand Parbat. The traffic police issued an advisory around 3.30 pm, asking people to avoid the stretch.

Also, there was obstruction in movement of vehicles in both carriageways at Greater Kailash Part 2 near M Block market due to uprooting of a tree in the afternoon. The motorists were asked to take diversion from Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and avoid Gurdwara Road in GK-2.

