New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested three interstate robbers, who were carrying a cumulative reward of ₹75,000 and were allegedly involved in a dacoity case in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, an official said on Wednesday. Delhi Police nabs three wanted accused in Sri Ganganagar dacoity case

The accused were identified as Gulshan Singh , Sanjay , both residents of Shahdara and Saurav of Ghaziabad.

According to police, the trio was wanted in connection with a robbery-cum-dacoity case registered at Keshri Singhpura police station in Sri Ganganagar.

Rajasthan Police had announced a reward of ₹75,000 for their arrest, the official said.

"A team of the crime branch had been tracking criminals from other states who were suspected of taking shelter in Delhi-NCR," a senior police officer said.

He said after a team received information on June 4 regarding the movement of suspects linked to the Rajasthan case, a team raided Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area and apprehended Gulshan Singh. Based on his disclosure, Sanjeev was also arrested, police said.

The two allegedly told police that they had hidden firearms in a scooter parked near the Chhawla drain area in Dwarka. A search led to the recovery of a pistol, two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, police said.

A case was registered and police custody of the accused was obtained.

During investigation, police apprehended their associate Sanjay from the Najafgarh area and recovered another country-made pistol with two live cartridges from his possession.

Police said the accused were allegedly part of a gang involved in a dacoity at a businessman's residence in Sri Ganganagar in October 2025.

The assailants, allegedly dressed in police uniforms and travelling in a vehicle fitted with a beacon light, entered the house, threatened family members and fled with valuables after an alarm was raised, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

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