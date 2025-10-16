Edit Profile
    Delhi Police question MCD officials in fake death certificate case

    Police said the certificate was issued by the MCD. “The certificate has genuine signs and stamps of MCD officials, including a former councillor,” said the officer.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 7:56 AM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha
    Days after arresting a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur for faking his death to evade arrest, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said it is now probing the role of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, including a former councillor from outer Delhi, in the case.

    An investigator said the fraud came to light last year when discrepancies were found in the death certificate while reviewing one of Vimal’s cases.

    The accused, Virender Vimal, a resident of Mungeshpur village, was wanted in multiple cases of theft, burglary, and illegal possession of firearms registered at Bawana police station. In 2021, Vimal submitted a death certificate claiming he had died. Police said they initially believed that he had died.

    DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam had told HT that he had done this to avoid non-bailable warrants issued against him by the court. He was being summoned in cases and police wanted to detain him.

    An investigator said the fraud came to light last year when discrepancies were found in the death certificate while reviewing one of Vimal’s cases. “It looked fake and we consulted authorities. We soon found he was evading us and the certificate was fake” said an officer.

    Police said they conducted extensive digital tracking and field verification. Following technical and manual surveillance, the accused was traced and apprehended from Gorakhpur.

    During interrogation, police said they confirmed the certificate was issued by the MCD. “We don’t know if he changed the name in it or got it illegally signed by someone. The certificate has genuine signs and stamps of MCD officials, including a former councillor,” said the officer.

    “We are now summoning them for questioning to determine whether they were complicit or their documents were misused,” he added, saying that MCD records are also being examined to check possible internal involvement.

    When contacted by HT, the former MCD councillor in outer Delhi did not respond to calls or messages.

    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Police Question MCD Officials In Fake Death Certificate Case
