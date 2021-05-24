Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police raids Twitter India’s offices at New Delhi, Gurugram
Delhi Police raided Twitter India's offices on Monday. (Reuters)
Delhi Police raids Twitter India’s offices at New Delhi, Gurugram

  • A team of the Delhi Police special cell carried out raids at Twitter India's offices in the national Capital with connection to the 'Covid-19 toolkit probe.'
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:15 PM IST

Delhi Police on Monday raided social media giant Twitter's India offices in New Delhi, Lado Sarai and Gurugram.

A team of the Delhi Police special cell carried out raids at Twitter's offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurugram, visual shared by news agency ANI showed. The special cell teams raided the offices of the social media giant with connection to the Covid-19 toolkit matter, news agency PTI reported quoting Delhi Police officials familiar with the developments.

Delhi Police special cell has also sent notice to Twitter in connection with the inquiry after a complaint regarding the alleged 'Covid-19' toolkit. It sought clarification from Twitter regarding a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra which was deemed "manipulative" by the site.

"It appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to the police. This information is relevant to the inquiry," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told news agency PTI.

