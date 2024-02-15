Delhi Police renames ‘3rd Battalion’ to ‘Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini’

The Delhi Police on Thursday renamed their ‘3rd Battalion’ to ‘Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini’ through an order, approved by Commissioner Sanjay Arora and sent to the Director General of Delhi Prisons and all district judges across Delhi. Representational image.

The department is responsible for transporting prisoners from different prisons in the national capital (Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini) to courts and/or to offices of different security agencies for investigation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The order, signed by department head DCP Dhal Singh, also stated that the short form of the new name would be ‘NAV’ instead of 3rd BN, DAP.

“Most people and even security forces aren’t aware of our work. We deal with different state police forces and courts. The name ‘3rd Battalion’ was confusing since there are 12 other battalions and all have different functions. The new name was suggested so that it’s easier for communication and our work. People can now know what we do and who we are,” Singh told HT.

The police force had earlier renamed their 8th Battalion to Delhi Police Security Battalion because the department specifically deals with commando training only.