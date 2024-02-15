 Delhi Police renames ‘3rd Battalion’ to ‘Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini’ | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police renames ‘3rd Battalion’ to ‘Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini’

Delhi Police renames ‘3rd Battalion’ to ‘Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini’

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 02:09 PM IST

The department is responsible for transporting prisoners from different prisons in Delhi (Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini) to courts and/or to offices of different security agencies for investigation

The Delhi Police on Thursday renamed their ‘3rd Battalion’ to ‘Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini’ through an order, approved by Commissioner Sanjay Arora and sent to the Director General of Delhi Prisons and all district judges across Delhi.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The department is responsible for transporting prisoners from different prisons in the national capital (Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini) to courts and/or to offices of different security agencies for investigation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The order, signed by department head DCP Dhal Singh, also stated that the short form of the new name would be ‘NAV’ instead of 3rd BN, DAP.

“Most people and even security forces aren’t aware of our work. We deal with different state police forces and courts. The name ‘3rd Battalion’ was confusing since there are 12 other battalions and all have different functions. The new name was suggested so that it’s easier for communication and our work. People can now know what we do and who we are,” Singh told HT.

The police force had earlier renamed their 8th Battalion to Delhi Police Security Battalion because the department specifically deals with commando training only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On