Delhi Police’s Jan Sunwai camps to be held in neutral venues

The next time you want a speedy redressal of your grievance, without having to visit a police station, then be sure to attend the weekly “Jan Sunwai (public hearing)” that the Delhi Police is planning to hold at neutral venues such as community centres, public auditoriums, or schools and colleges in neighbourhoods.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana earlier this month to take forward the public hearing initiative started last year. Every Saturday, Jan Sunwai camps were organised by assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) at police stations to meet complainants and address their issues. However, after the recent order, these camps will now be organised at neutral venues.

“…we all hear members of the public in our offices and do our best to ensure that complaints are properly looked into. However, it is felt that instead of members of public coming to us, it is better that we reach out to them and meet them in their areas at, preferably a neutral venue like a community centre, public auditorium, college/school building etc., if they are found available and suitable,” Asthana’s order read.

The police commissioner also directed that advance notice be given to the public stating that the additional deputy commissioner of police (addl DCP)/DCP, or the additional commissioner of police (addl CP)/joint CP, range, would be available at a particular time and date when “members of public could come and meet them without any prior appointment and submit their grievances/ complaints and petitions”.

Apart from ACPs of subdivisions, ACPs and inspectors of the traffic unit have also been directed to attend the Jan Sunwai camps to resolve traffic-related issues.

“As a measure to establish a strong police-public relationship and to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism, we are engaging with the community at all levels. Instead of the public coming to us, it is better that we reach out to them and meet them in their areas. That way, we can endeavour to reach the last man standing and redress his grievances,” said Asthana.

The police chief’s order also elucidates the role and duties of the police while dealing with complaints. The order said each complaint received, either directly in written/oral form or through integrated complaint monitoring system (ICMS), must be converted into a written form and given a unique number on the ICMS for the purpose of its monitoring and proper redressal.

“Station house officer (SHO) will be responsible to ensure that all complaints received are uploaded on ICMS and monitored for proper and timely disposal,” the order said.

The complaints are sent to the beat or division officer concerned, who are to then seek a convenient time and place to visit the complainant for further inquiry. The inquiry should be conducted on a digital platform through e-beatbook. The conclusion of the inquiry should be submitted to the SHO for further action.

In case an inquiry could not be completed or needed intervention of senior police officers, the beat/division officer have been asked to fix a date and time -- preferably Saturday or Sunday, between 11am and 1pm and 4pm and 6pm -- for public interaction.

“The decided days and time shall be brought to the notice of the general public through public notices, social media, as well as by beat officers through written notices to complainants,” the police chief said.

As per the order, an SMS alert to attend the Jan Sunwai will be sent to those whose complaints were not resolved or those who were not satisfied with the inquiry.

Asthana also emphasized that a feedback and rating system will be introduced to improve the functioning of Jan Sunwai camps.

“A database of complaints heard during the Jan Sunwai and resolution thereof shall be meticulously maintained on CCTNS and ICMS by crime branch and vigilance branch, respectively,” his order said.

