New Delhi, A Delhi court concluded its trial in the case of a minor's sexual assault in eight days and sentenced the 38-year-old convict to rigorous imprisonment for life, police said on Monday.

Delhi Police secures conviction in POCSO case after 8 days in trial

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The girl, who was 32 weeks pregnant when the FIR was registered this April 17, alleged that her neighbour sexually assaulted her multiple times in July 2025.

Police said the chargesheet in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case was filed before the court within 34 days of the registration of the case, the court gave its judgment at the end of the trial that lasted eight days, and the man was sentenced the next day.

The victim said the man's house was opposite to her house and was known to the family.

She alleged that he first assaulted her after sending her siblings to a nearby shop and later threatened her against disclosing the incident, police said. The matter came to light after the victim was found to be pregnant and informed her mother about the alleged assaults.

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{{^usCountry}} The minor approached the police along with her parents on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minor approached the police along with her parents on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on her statement, an FIR was registered that day at Nihal Vihar police station in Outer Delhi. During investigation, the victim underwent a medical examination which confirmed that she was over 32 weeks pregnant, police said.

A team was formed to investigate the case, and the man was arrested from the Nihal Vihar area the same day the FIR was registered.

The chargesheet was filed before the court within 34 days of the registration of the case. The prosecution relied on witness testimonies and scientific evidence, including DNA profiling, during the trial.

The court pronounced the judgment on May 29 and passed the sentencing order on May 30, awarding rigorous imprisonment for life and imposing a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict.

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Police said the court clarified that the life sentence would mean imprisonment for the remainder of the convict's natural life. A compensation of ₹16.5 lakh has also been sanctioned for the victim, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.