Delhi Police secures fastest conviction in 12 days in phone snatching case

The conviction of a 22-year-old man for phone snatching in central Delhi’s IP Estate within 12 days of the incident is the fastest Delhi Police has secured a conviction so far, officials have said. Police attributed the swift conviction to technology-driven investigation, electronic evidence collection, and expedited prosecution under the newly enacted criminal laws. (Representative photo)

Police attributed the swift conviction to technology-driven investigation, electronic evidence collection, and expedited prosecution under the newly enacted criminal laws.

Police identified the convict as Mohammed Adil, a resident of Takia Kale Khan on Meer Dard Road. He was convicted under sections 304(2) (snatching) and 317(2) (reciept of stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to investigators, the incident took place on May 14 near Gandhi Market Gol Chakkar on Meer Dard Road when the complainant, a taxi driver from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was resting inside his cab after dropping passengers in Delhi. Police said the accused suddenly snatched the his mobile phone and attempted to flee.

According to court documents seen by HT, the complainant chased after the accused while raising an alarm. At the same time, constable Rahul, who was on patrol duty in the area, noticed the incident and apprehended the accused after a brief chase. The stolen phone was recovered on the spot, police submitted in the court.

Investigators said head constable Nadeem, the investigating officer in the case, used audio-video electronic recording during recovery and seizure proceedings through the E-Sakshya application in compliance with section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The digital documentation strengthened the evidentiary value of the case during trial, police added.

The chargesheet was filed within four days of the incident, and the accused was convicted on May 26 after trial proceedings before the court. During investigation, police also found that the accused was previously involved in another criminal case registered at IP Estate police station earlier this year.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the case reflected “the effectiveness of technology-enabled investigation and coordinated efforts of police and prosecution in ensuring timely justice delivery under the new criminal laws.”

Joint commissioner of police (central range) Madhur Verma said the conviction highlighted how “scientific investigation, prompt response and proper use of digital evidence can significantly strengthen criminal justice delivery and improve conviction timelines.”