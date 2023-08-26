G20: Police ask Metro to shut 30 stns every day for few hours

The Delhi Police is planning to write to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut nearly 30 Metro stations for a few hours every day from September 8 to 10, as the G20 Summit will be underway, senior officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. (PTI)

A senior police officer confirmed the development and said that the 30 stations will include all those en route to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Pragati Maidan, apart from Rajiv Chowk, stations near Sardar Patel Marg and Khan Market.

“We will be writing to DMRC in a few days about the closure of these Metro stations. They will not be closed for the entire day. They will only be shut for a few hours during VVIP movement,” the officer said, adding that a detailed advisory will be issued when the event nears to ensure people can plan their commute accordingly. Police officers, however, said they were yet to decide whether the parking facility will be open at the said Metro stations.

A DMRC official said that they will abide by the communication as soon as they receive it. “Whenever Delhi Police communicates to shut Metro stations for law and order, we abide by what is asked,” he said.

Another officer aware of the matter said that they have also asked for a paramilitary force for the Metro unit of Delhi Police. “We have asked for paramilitary forces in addition to those who are already working in the unit,” he said. They will be deployed inside and outside the Metro stations.

“There is a possibility of protests around such events and many participants can opt to travel by Metro. Therefore, to prevent any untoward or embarrassing incident, this move will help,” the above cited police officer said.

Police said that Metro services will not be disrupted. However, commuters will only not be able to enter and exit from the said stations at particular times, they said.