Delhi Police to set up committees to combat 3rd wave of Covid-19

With a strong possibility of the emergence of a third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday announced the formation of district and thana-level committees for public healthcare management in order to prevent the wave in the national capital.

According to a release issued by the Delhi Police, Shrivastava said on Saturday these committees will provide professional response to various situations which arise out of public health emergencies, movement of migrant workers, care for senior citizens, women and the destitute, food and ration for the needy and maintaining essential supplies.

Srivastava added that one of the important objectives of these committees will be working towards public acceptance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and placing measures for systemic and voluntary adoption with a view to minimise the need for coercive enforcement.

He pointed out that adherence to Covid-19 rules is voluntary, but it is also the duty of every citizen which cannot always be achieved through challans. “Police are to prosecute the violations which should be the minimum occurrence and not a norm,” the Delhi Police commissioner further said.

Delhi has recorded 1,432,168 cases and 24,907 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease till now. On Saturday, the national capital saw 135 new cases and seven more deaths, according to the health department’s bulletin. This is the second time this week that the daily infections were below 150. The total recoveries have climbed to 1,404,889 while the active cases have come down to 2,372.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting with lieutenant governor Anil Baijal regarding the action plan and road map for the third wave of the pandemic. Kejriwal told Baijal that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government was preparing on a war footing to combat the wave, keeping in mind the worst case scenario of 45,000 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

The government’s action plan comprises a state-level task force, more health care staff and also a special task force for treating children, who are most prone to the viral disease in the third wave. During Friday’s meeting, Kejriwal also gave details about the installation of cryogenic bottling plants, liquid medical oxygen storage plants and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in multiple areas. The Delhi government will also train 5,000 youths to assist doctors and nurses on Covid-19 duty.

