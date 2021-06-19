Delhi reports less than 150 new Covid-19 cases second time this week

Delhi reported 135 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin showed on Saturday, making it for the second time this week when the Capital has seen less than 150 Covid-19 cases in a day. On June 14, Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally stood at 131 along with 16 fatalities due to the viral disease.





Saturday's bulletin also showed seven coronavirus-related fatalities from the preceding 24 hours, taking Delhi's Covid-19 death toll to 24,907. There were 201 more recoveries/discharges as well, taking the total number of such cases to 1,404,889. Active cases, meanwhile, slumped further to 2372, declining from 2445 in the previous 24-hour bulletin.

Delhi's cumulative positive cases have reached 1,432,168. Recoveries, deaths and active cases comprise 98.09%, 1.74% and 0.18% respectively.

A total of 75,687 samples were tested in this period, as against 76,480 on June 18, giving a test positivity rate of 0.17%. The corresponding figure a day ago was 0.22%. Total 20,702,001 samples have been tested thus far, while 1,089,579 Covid-19 tests have been conducted per million population.

In terms of vaccination, 77,605 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of whom 62,230 received their first dose while 15,375 received their second and final dose. In all, 6,424,166 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till now, including 4,871,781 who have received their first shot and 1,552,385 their second.

The Capital is currently in the middle of a third stage of unlock from its Covid-19 induced lockdown. The city began unlocking on May 31, while more relaxations came into effect from June 7.