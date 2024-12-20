AAP replaces Mehrauli candidate Naresh Yadav with Mahender Chaudhary

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) sitting MLA and party candidate from south Delhi's Mehrauli assembly constituency Naresh Yadav on Friday opted out of the 2025 Delhi assembly election, saying he will not contest the election unless he is acquitted in the 2016 desecration case. AAP has announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats. (Mahender Chaudhary | Official X account)

“…. today, after meeting Arvind ji, I told him that till the court clears my case, I will not be able to do anything for the party. I will not contest elections until I am honourably acquitted. I am completely innocent, and the allegations levelled against me are politically motivated and false. That is why I have requested them to free me from contesting elections. I will continue to serve the people of Mehrauli and work like a common worker. I will try my best to make Kejriwal the CM again. Jai Hind. Long live Mother India,” Yadav said in a post on X.

The party then announced the name of Mahender Chaudhry, sitting Mehrauli councillor Rekha Mahender Chaudhary’s husband, as the party candidate from Mehrauli.

In 2020, Chaudhary contested as a Congress candidate from Mehrauli constituency but lost. He joined AAP in 2022.

On June 24, 2016, torn pages of the Quran were found scattered on a road in Malerkotla. This led to violence and the burning of vehicles by an angry mob. Four persons, including the AAP MLA, were arrested in the case.

The term of the current assembly is set to expire on February 23 and the assembly election is likely to be held in February, the dates of which are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).