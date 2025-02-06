Delhi polls: Flashpoints on voting day in some key areas

While the majority of polling stations across Delhi operated smoothly through most of Wednesday, sporadic incidents of alleged irregularities, voter intimidation, fake voters, and mismanagement emerged, stirring the palpable political tensions in the city. Security personnel outside a polling station for the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

In what has been a high-octane run-up to the elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pitched in a high-stakes battle, accusations flew thick and fast in some areas on Wednesday, adding yet another layer of drama to an already heated electoral contest.

Chirag Dilli: Barricades and accusations

Around midday in Chirag Delhi, a part of the Greater Kailash constituency, AAP leader and minister Saurabh Bhardwaj confronted the police over what he called an orchestrated attempt to block AAP supporters from reaching polling stations by “manufacturing” traffic jams.

He got into a heated argument with senior police officers in Chirag Delhi over the matter.

Bhardwaj took to social media, posting a video of police officers stopping an elderly woman from proceeding in an auto-rickshaw. “Delhi Police has barricaded the whole area of Chirag Delhi and is not letting citizens vote. Have informed the returning officer (RO) also. They have intentionally put barricades around polling stations and are manufacturing traffic jams to demotivate voters in AAP strongholds,” he wrote on X.

Police officials pushed back against the claim. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan clarified that barricades were in place across the city and that exceptions were being made for elderly voters and persons with disabilities. “For them, bringing vehicles inside polling stations is allowed. This rule is being implemented everywhere. We will investigate any concerns raised,” Chauhan said.

The standoff continued for some time, but police removed a layer of barricades from one side of the road.

Locals expressed frustration at the roadblocks. SS Gupta, a builder in Chirag Delhi, recounted how he struggled to reach the booth. “It should have taken 10 minutes to vote. Instead, I had to walk my children 500-700 meters because cabs and autos were not allowed. I almost gave up,” he said.

Gajender Kumar, a medical professional, believed the barricades were unnecessary. “This wasn’t about Bhardwaj or AAP — what if we wanted to vote for BJP or Congress? This discouragement affected everyone. I saw elderly people leave without voting,” he said.

Jangpura: Bribery allegations

In Jangpura, where former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is contesting for the first time, the AAP claimed that BJP workers were “openly handing out cash” near a polling booth. “The BJP candidate is distributing money, taking voters into a building in Jangpura. Why is the Election Commission not raiding this house?” Sisodia posted online, along with a video showing people entering and exiting a residence.

Police, along with the district election team, intervened after protests from both AAP and BJP supporters. However, the situation was controlled by the police and no proof of money distribution was found by the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) deployed to the areas.

“Allegations of voter bribery at Sarai Kale Khan were promptly investigated. No proof was found,” Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP, southeast Delhi.

Seelampur: Showdown over ‘fake votes’

A commotion was reported at Aryana Public School in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur when a crowd of BJP supporters accused burqa-clad women of casting multiple votes. The police quickly intervened, clearing the area within half an hour, and stating that no foul play was found.

Authorities later clarified that the dispute stemmed from confusion over similar names on the voter list. “A PCR call was received by a lady alleging that her vote had already been cast by someone else. A woman named Mohini (26) alleged that someone had already voted in her name. An investigation revealed another voter, Munni Devi (60), was also registered at the same address. After verification, the presiding officer allowed both to vote,” a senior officer said.

Kasturba Nagar: Fake voters caught

At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in south Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar, two young men, Sumit (22) and Anuj (24), were detained for allegedly attempting to cast fake votes.

“Two people were going to Savodaya Vidyalaya in Andrews Ganj area of Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency of Delhi to cast fake votes with fraudulent voter slips when they were apprehended by the police. Both are being interrogated,” said a Delhi Police official.

Kasturba Nagar is witnessing a fierce three-way battle between Congress candidate Abhishek Dutt, BJP’s Neeraj Basoya, and AAP’s sitting MLA Ramesh Pehalwan.

New Delhi: MCC violations

The New Delhi constituency saw tensions as AAP workers were accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and allegedly distributing freebies and coercing voters to AAP’s stall at the polling booth.

In South Avenue, police detained an AAP worker, Harish (identified only by his first name). DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said, “He was briefly detained along with an associate on complaint of distributing freebies and transporting voters to polling booth. Further enquiry is going on and legal action will be taken based on facts. He was released around 2-3pm.”

AAP MP Sanjay Singh reacted strongly, accusing the BJP of targeting members of the Valmiki community. “… What is your enmity with the Valmiki community? How many of them have you arrested so far? They will respond with their votes,” Singh posted online.

In Mandir Marg, AAP worker Uday Gill was detained for “pushing” voters toward AAP’s stall outside polling stations. “He was violating MCC and attempting to influence voters,” police said.

Shakur Basti: ‘Hijacking’ claims

In Shakur Basti, the AAP accused the Delhi Police of coercing voters to support the BJP. The AAP posted a video online, claiming, “People themselves are saying how Delhi Police is forcing votes in BJP’s favour at Sainik Vihar polling station. Delhi is watching, and responding by voting in large numbers.”

However, the District Election Office (DEO) dismissed the allegations.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the Flying Squad (FST) was dispatched. Investigations found that all voters were casting their votes freely. The video is completely false,” the DEO clarified.

Rajendra Nagar: AAP leader ‘attacked’

In the evening, the AAP alleged that BJP workers had “attacked” its Rajendra Nagar in-charge Rajan Arora.

DCP (west) Vichitra Veer confirmed that police were looking into the matter. “Local police have taken note. Action will be taken as per law.”

Police said they had reviewed a video circulating online and found evidence of a scuffle. “We have received Arora’s complaint and will follow due procedure,” a senior officer said.