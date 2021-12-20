Delhi pollution: Construction ban over but dust control a priority, says Rai

New Delhi: Following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the government has issued a notification to immediately lift the ban on construction and demolition activities and entry of trucks into the city, but added that firms need to strictly adhere to 14-point dust guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

Rai also said that the government’s campaigns against dust pollution and open burning will continue, and teams will further undertake night patrolling to ensure dust norms are being followed in the Capital.

The 14-point guidelines include measures such as setting up anti-smog gun for sites measuring over 20,000 square metres, sprinkling water to settle dust, covering construction material with tarpaulin, and cleaning up after the entry and exit of supply trucks, among others.

“If a construction company is found violating any of the 14 rules, firm action will be taken against the company and the site in question will also be sealed if needed. Hence, it is my appeal to all agencies involved in C&D (construction and demolition) work to not take unfair advantage or be careless now that the ban has been lifted,” said Rai on Monday.

He further asked people to report any violations on the Green Delhi app.

“Pollution levels in Delhi had increased considerably post-Diwali and we were recording ‘severe’ air. Keeping this in mind, all construction and demolition (C&D) works were banned in Delhi, with only activities of national importance allowed to continue. All trucks entering Delhi, barring those involved in essential services, were also banned, but with Delhi’s AQI not touching severe in the last 10 days, these bans have been lifted immediately,” said Rai on Monday.

Rai added the government’s anti-dust campaign and its anti-open burning campaign are still in place, with agencies such as the PWD, the corporations, and the fire brigade continuing sprinkling of water.

“These campaigns and drives are continuing and it is my appeal to the people of Delhi that while some of the emergency measures we had taken to tackle pollution are now being relaxed, we still have to work towards improving the air quality in Delhi for which we need everyone’s cooperation,” he said.