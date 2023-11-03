close_game
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Air quality deteriorates to 'Severe' category
Live

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Air quality deteriorates to ‘Severe’ category

Nov 03, 2023 08:19 AM IST
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered closure of all primary schools for Friday and Saturday.

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: There is no respite for Delhiites on Friday as the national capital and its neighbouring districts continue to battle severe air pollution, that has forced the city government to order closure of all government and primary schools for two days (Friday and Saturday). This is in addition to the ban imposed on non-essential construction activities, and on the plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The special shuttle service is being introduced to curtail air pollution in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PhotoHindustan Times)
Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 03, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Air quality ‘severe’ in national capital

    As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality across Delhi has deteriorated to ‘Severe’ category. AQI (air quality index) at 491 in Jahangirpuri, 486 (RK Puram), 473 (IGI Airport) and 438 (Lodhi Road).

