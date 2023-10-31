Delhi pollution: Old diesel buses from NCR to be barred in city

Old diesel buses that do not conform to BS6 emission norms will not be allowed to enter Delhi from neighbouring towns in the National Capital Region (NCR) from Wednesday, with the transport department set to deploy 78 teams at the Capital’s border points and each inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) in the city to ensure compliance, officials aware of the matter said.

The restriction on their buses is part of a Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) order issued in July, which aims to effectively phase out buses running below the BS6 benchmark across Delhi-NCR. This effectively means that only CNG, electric and BS6 buses will be allowed to ply within NCR, and to and from Delhi.

According to transport department estimates, 4,000-5,000 diesel buses enter Delhi every day from NCR states. A senior transport official said the department has formed enforcement teams to comply with the CAQM directions. Buses that are visibly old and suspected to be non BS6 will be stopped at border points, with teams to check their category type by feeding the registration number into the department’s internal mobile application.

“Diesel buses have been among the key contributors to air pollution in Delhi. From the transport enforcement wing, 18 teams will be deployed at Delhi’s borders, 16 teams at ISBTs and 44 teams will be deployed at various places in the streets to catch the violating vehicles,” the official said.

“All the buses which are found violating the ban conditions will be impounded as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” the official added

In the run-up to the ban on older diesel buses entering Delhi, environment minister Gopal Rai had on Sunday carried out a surprise inspection at Kashmere Gate ISBT, where he found a number of buses to still be BS3 and BS4.

However, the Noida traffic police on Tuesday said they have not made any arrangements for the restriction of diesel buses in Delhi, as they are yet to receive information from their counterparts in Delhi. Deputy commissioner of police (Noida traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said, “We will communicate with our counterpart and make a diversion plan to prevent traffic congestion on the border.”

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation assistant regional manager (Noida) NP Singh said, “All the buses of UPSRTC Noida and Greater Noida are CNG and well maintained.”

