Delhi power demand crosses 5,000MW first time in December

New Delhi People warm themselves around a bonfire in Delhi-NCR on a cold night. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 5,000MW threshold for the first time in December over the past two days, touching a peak of 5,213MW at 10.50am on Tuesday, according to the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC). On Monday, it was 5,046MW.

In contrast, the peak demand last December was 4,884MW and in 2022, it was 4,964MW. However, the overall peak demand last year was 5,816MW, which was recorded on January 22.

Discom officials said November to February are considered winter months and the demand generally peaks in January, when the Capital is gripped by dense fog and recorded most “cold wave” days.

Further, officials said 5,816MW is an all-time winter high, but it may touch 6,300MW this winter.

Discoms said they were prepared for a rise in the power demand in the coming days. BSES, which supplies power to central, south, west and east Delhi, said they secured over 2,000MW in renewable energy alone.

“This green power mix includes 840MW of solar power, 546MW of hydro power, 500MW of wind energy, 40MW of waste-to-energy, and over 180MW from rooftop solar installations across Delhi’s neighbourhoods. With this diverse mix, up to 53% of BSES’ peak winter power demand—expected to exceed 3,900 MW—will be met through green energy,” a BSES spokesperson said.

The BSES official said they were utilising load forecasting to secure short-term power if required.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), which supplies power to north and northwest Delhi, also said it was able to successfully meet this winter season’s peak power demand of 1,646MW in its jurisdiction. “The discom has made adequate arrangements for winter season by strengthening its power network and, conducting preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations,” a spokesperson for Tata Power-DDL said.